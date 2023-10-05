Centre bans jailed separatist Shabir Shah’s Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party

New Delhi, October 5
The Centre on Thursday banned jailed separatist Shabir Ahmad Shah’s Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) for five years for its “anti-India” and “pro-Pakistan” activities, according to an official notification.
The ban was ordered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Founded in 1998 by Shah, a prominent separatist leader in Jammu and Kashmir, the JKDFP was a constituent of the separatist amalgam Hurriyat Conference.
Shah is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 25, 2017, in a 2005 money laundering case.
He has also been charge-sheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a terror-funding case.
