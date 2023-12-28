 Centre bans Masarat Alam faction of Muslim League : The Tribune India

Declared unlawful under UAPA provisions for anti-national activities

The Centre on Wednesday declared the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) or MLJK-MA as an unlawful association under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 27

The Centre on Wednesday declared the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) or MLJK-MA as an unlawful association under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967.

Home Minister Amit Shah, in his post on X, stated, “This organisation and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K, supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in J&K.”

Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s message is loud and clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty and integrity of the nation won’t be spared and will face the full wrath of the law.

The members of this organisation, by inciting people, want to establish Islamic rule in Jammu and Kashmir, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India. Many criminal cases have been registered against this organisation under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, IPC, The Arms Act and Ranbir Penal Code.

Masarat Alam Bhat is known for his anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda. Bhat became the chairman of the hardline faction of the Hurriyat Conference following the death of Syed Ali Shah Geelani. Currently, he is incarcerated.

The organisation’s members have been involved in secessionist activities, raising funds through various sources, including Pakistan and its proxy organisations, to support terrorist activities and sustain stone-pelting on security forces in J&K.

Additionally, there have been indications of the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) having linkages with banned terrorist organisations.

The ban will remain in effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the official gazette, unless otherwise ordered. Bhat has been in jail since 2010 for his alleged involvement in violent protests in Kashmir. His release in 2015 became the first impediment in the PDP-BJP alliance when the then CM Mufti Mohammed Sayeed got him released immediately after taking oath.

Under pressure from its former ally BJP, the then state government had to re-arrest him on charges of sedition and waging war against the state after allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans at a rally.

Bhat was accused of playing a key role in organising violent protests in Kashmir in 2010, which resulted in the death of over 100 youths.

Links with terror groups

  • There have been indications of the Masarat Alam faction having linkages with banned terrorist organisations. Alam has been in jail since 2010 for “involvement” in violent protests in Kashmir.
  • He was released by the then CM, Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, in 2015, but was re-arrested under BJP’s pressure for sedition.

(With PTI inputs)

