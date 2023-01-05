Centre declares Afghan-based Islamic State J-K operative Aijaz Ahanger designated terrorist under UAPA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 5

The government has named Afghanistan-based chief recruiter of Islamic State J&K (ISJK) Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger as designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, officials said on Thursday.

Ahanger alias Abu Usman Al-Kazhmiri, born in Nawakadal, Srinagar, in 1974, and based in Afghanistan, has been declared an "individual terrorist" under the Fourth Schedule of the UAPA, the officials said.

In a notification, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, Ahanger "is wanted by J&K Police" for his links with Al-Qaida and other global terrorist groups. He is alleged to have been engaged in re-starting the ISIS channels in India, the MHA said in the notification.

Ahanger is also accused of providing traction to militancy in Kashmir Valley and has initiated an online India-centric ISIS propaganda magazine.

