Centre extends perks to staff posted in Kashmir

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 15

The Centre has issued an order, extending the concessions and incentives given to the Central Government staff working in Kashmir.

Issued earlier this week by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), the order states that the concessions have been extended with effect from August 1, 2021. It will be uniformly applicable to all ministries, departments and public sector undertakings under the Centre.

“Employees posted in Kashmir valley have an option to move their families to a selected place of their choice in India at government’s expense. Transport allowance for the families is allowed as admissible in permanent transfer inclusive of the composite transfer grant at the rate of 80% of last month’s basic pay,” the order read.

“Those who do not wish to move their families are paid per diem allowance of Rs 113 per day for each day of attendance,” it added.

The package is applicable to temporary labourers as well. The benefit of additional house rent allowance admissible under the Kashmir valley package shall be admissible to the staff of the Central Government posted in Kashmir irrespective of whether or not they are natives of the Valley if they choose to move their families anywhere in India subject to the conditions governing the grant of these allowances, it said.