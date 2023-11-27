Centre failed to fulfil promises made to J&K people: Altaf Bukhari

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 26

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari on Sunday termed the J&K administration as “imported” and said that it has brought misery for the people of Jammu with no development and allowing outsiders to grab local resources.

“People are deeply disappointed with the BJP government as it failed to deliver what it had promised after the abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir,” said Altaf Bukhari, while addressing a one-day convention at Ratnu Chak in Jammu.

Bukhari offered tributes to the victims of 26/11 during the convention while emphasising on the need of unity and resilience. He said that the local population feel cheated because the liquor and contractor mafia is actively working in Jammu allegedly with the help of officials. “These officials have been imported to J&K. They do not know the ground reality and have no connect with the population,” he said.

#BJP #Jammu