Centre: Health infra upgraded in J&K

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 17

Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Adviser to the Lieutenant Governor, today addressed the second national conference of the National Health Mission (NHM) here today.

The conference was organised by the MoHFW in collaboration with the J&K NHM to deliberate on critical healthcare initiatives and strategies of several states and UTs.

The conference was attended by the mission directors of NHMs of several states and UTs, eminent healthcare professionals, policymakers and stakeholders from across the country.

In his inaugural address, the Union Secretary said strengthening the healthcare infrastructure and promoting comprehensive healthcare delivery system was vital for overall development of the country. He stressed on the importance of collaboration between the government, healthcare institutions and civil society organisations to achieve the goal of upgrading the medical infrastructure across India.

He highlighted that medical infrastructure had been upgraded across Jammu and Kashmir and it was remarkable to witness that some public health centres were working 24X7 in the UT.

