Centre mulling revocation of AFSPA, troop pullback: Shah

New Delhi, March 26

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Union Government will consider revoking Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Jammu and Kashmir.

In an interview with the JK Media Group, Shah also said the government has plans to pull back troops in the Union Territory (UT) and leave law and order to the Jammu and Kashmir Police alone.

“We have plans to pull back troops and leave law and order to the Jammu and Kashmir Police alone. Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Police was not trusted, but today they are leading the operations,” he said.

On the controversial AFSPA, the Home Minister said, “We will also think of revoking AFSPA.” The AFSPA gives armed forces personnel, operating in the disturbed areas, sweeping powers to search, arrest and open fire if they deem it necessary for “the maintenance of public order”. An area or district is notified as disturbed under the AFSPA to facilitate the operations of the armed forces.

Shah had earlier said the AFSPA has been removed in 70 per cent areas in the northeastern states even though it is in force in J&K. There have been demands from various organisations and individuals in Jammu and Kashmir and the northeastern states to revoke the AFSPA.

Shah said the Assembly elections will be held in J&K before September. “Enshrining democracy in Jammu and Kashmir is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise and it will be fulfilled. However, this democracy will not be confined to three families and will be a people's democracy,” he added.

The Supreme Court had directed the government to conduct Assembly polls in the UT before September.

Talking about reservation, Shah said for the first time, the OBCs of Jammu and Kashmir have been given reservation by the Modi government, while women have been given one-third reservation.

Shah claimed that National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tried their best to create acrimony on these reservations but the people have understood their intentions now.

The Home Minister further alleged that Abdullah had left for England when terrorism was at its peak. Both Abdullah and Mehbooba have no right to speak on the issue. “The number of fake encounters that took place during their time has never been matched by any other regime,” he said.

Shah said not a single fake encounter has taken place in the last five years. Rather the FIRs have been lodged against people involved in fake encounters, he added. — PTI

