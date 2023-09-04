Centre seeks apology from NC leader Akbar Lone for raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan in J-K Assembly in 2018

New Delhi, September 4
The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that it wants National Conference leader Mohd Akbar Lone to apologise for raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad' slogan in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in 2018.
Lone is the lead petitioner challenging the abrogation of Article 370 that accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that Lone is the lead petitioner challenging the abrogation of the provision, but he has to state that he owes allegiance to the Constitution and apologise for raising the slogan on the floor of the House.
The bench also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant said it would seek a statement from Lone, when his turn for rejoinder arguments comes.
The bench said it has gone through the report published in the newspaper and taken note of the submissions made in the court.
Mehta said, "These statements coming from senior leaders have its own effect. If no apology is given, it would encourage others. This will have an effect on steps taken to bring normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir."
