Centre turned J&K into prison, says Mehbooba Mufti

PTI

Rajouri/Jammu, May 2

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday attacked the BJP-led Centre and accused it of undermining the locals’ rights by granting power projects, land, sapphire mines, lithium deposits, and water resources to outsiders.

She said the Centre had turned J&K into a “prison”, where freedom of speech was curtailed and people were repressed. Mufti dismissed Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on restoring statehood to J&K as a mere “rhetoric to win votes” and said his party had snatched the region’s identity and knocked its people down. “BJP converted Jammu and Kashmir into a prison. Nobody can talk freely here. Nobody is happy in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” Mufti said while addressing the public during a roadshow in Rajouri.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Jammu #Mehbooba Mufti #Rajouri