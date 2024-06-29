CEO directs officials to prepare for Assembly polls

Our Correspondent

Soon after Jammu & Kashmir’s Chief Electoral Officer wrote to the district election officers (DEOs) to start the activities listed in the Election Commission of India’s election planner for holding Assembly polls in the Union Territory, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a cue and asked its workers to prepare for Assembly elections.

The CEO has written to all 20 deputy commissioners, who are also the district election officers, to begin the activities to be undertaken as per the “election planner” communicated by the ECI.

“As you are aware that the process of conducting elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu & Kashmir has been set in motion by Election Commission of India by issuing schedule for summary revision of electoral roll. I am accordingly directing you to get started the activities envisaged in the election planner communicated by Election Commission of India so that the pre-poll activities are carried out in a befitting manner and completed within stipulated time frame for successful conduct of elections to the Legislative Assembly,” reads the letter by the CEO’s office.

In Srinagar, on Friday afternoon, BJP national general secretary and in-charge of Jammu & Kashmir, Tarun Chugh, convened a seminar at Church Lane laying thrust on importance of grassroot organisation for the upcoming Assembly polls. He urged the workers to fortify the party’s presence.

Earlier on June 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while in Srinagar on the International Yoga Day, said that preparations have begun for holding Assembly polls in J&K. “What can be better than the people of J&K electing their representative and tackling their problems through them. That is why preparations for the assembly elections have started. The day is not far when you will elect the new government of J&K with your own vote. The day will come soon when J&K will shape its future as a state once again,” he had said.

