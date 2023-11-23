Chadar trek on frozen Zanskar to be truncated

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 22

The route of much-anticipated Chadar trek on the frozen Zanskar in Ladakh is likely to be truncated this year due to an ongoing work on a road by Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

The annual Chadar trek is seen as an opportunity every year by the administration of the UT to increase footfall in the region when temperature plummets to even minus 20°C and more in some parts.

Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan, Secretary Tourism, Ladakh, held a meeting of officials concerned from the civil administration, police, BRO, tourism stakeholders among others to understand if the truncated route on Zanskar will affect the trek.

However, all the stakeholders were of the view that the construction work on the vital Nimu-Padum-Darcha road must not be impacted due to the trek. The road is being built by the BRO under Project Yojak.

“The discussions primarily focused on ensuring the uninterrupted construction work on the road and at the same time organising the Chadar trek safely on a truncated route on the Zanskar” said an official of the administration.

Deleks Namgyal, president, All Ladakh Tour Operators Association (ALTOA), emphasised the need for a secure and uninterrupted stretch of at least 20 km to offer a comprehensive trekking experience to the tourists and trekking enthusiasts.

“In order to have a practical and viable solution, it has been decided to conduct a joint reconnaissance on November 23, involving representatives from ALTOA, Ladakh Tourist Trade Alliance, Ladakh Mountain Guides Association, District Administration, Ladakh police, UT Disaster Relief Force, Tourism Department, and the BRO,” said Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan.

He said the joint team will propose the starting point and last point of the Chadar Trek and also identify crucial locations such as campsites, medical and rescue facilities, and police posts to be set up, and ensure a safe and smooth experience.

“There will be no disruption in the road construction work and BRO will be part of the overall coordination exercise” said Khan.

