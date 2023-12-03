Charges framed against 6 in fake gun licence scam

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 2

SC Kattal, Special Judge CBI, Srinagar, on Saturday framed charges against six individuals, including a retired Army Major, in connection with the infamous fake gun licence scam.

The chargesheet pertains to the gun licences, issued by the Kulgam District Magistrate who allegedly connived with his subordinate (judicial clerk) and private persons fraudulently to issue licences illegally. The issue had raised serious security concerns.

The licensing authority brazenly flouted the norms, procedures and rules governing the subject in lieu of monitory considerations by abuse of their official position as public servant which discloses the commission of offences, the court observed, adding the final report further reveals that Jahangir Mir, the then DM Kulgam (now dead) during his tenure from May 18, 2012, to July 18, 2014, in pursuance to the criminal conspiracy hatched with co-accused allegedly issued more than 18,000 arms licences. Many of licences had been issued even after his relinquishment of the charge of Kulgam.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Kashmir #Kulgam #Srinagar