Chargesheet filed against ex-principal in cheating case

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 4

The Economic Offences Wing of the Jammu Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against Davindra Singh Soodan, former principal at a higher secondary school at Panorma in Rajouri for cheating a complainant of over Rs 1.5 lakh on the pretext of arranging a government job under SRO-43 for his daughter.

In a written complaint, Ghulam Sadeeq, a resident of Darhal in Rajouri, alleged that Davindra Singh was working as a principal in a private school in Rajouri and in 2016 his daughters were also studying in the same school where he often used to visit and meet the accused.

Sadeeq informed Davindra that his wife was a government teacher, who had expired long back and that he was making efforts for a government job for his daughter on compassionate grounds under SRO-43. The accused told him that he would process her case for which money was needed.

“Davindra assured the complainant that he would get the work done. In order to get a government job for his daughter, the complainant paid Rs 1.54 lakh to the accused. However, accused Davindra Singh neither arranged job in favour of complainant’s daughter nor did he return the money,” said an official.

On receiving complaint, a preliminary verification was initiated and during probe the allegations were prima facie substantiated, leading to registration of formal case for investigation. During the course of investigation, relevant record was seized, statement of witnesses recorded, scientific, circumstantial and other material evidence was gathered and offences under Section 420 of IPC at Crime Branch Jammu were established against the accused for having cheated the complainant of his hard earned money.

#Jammu #Rajouri