Chargesheet filed against terrorists for killing jawan

Samaan Lateef
Srinagar, November 7
The police have filed a chargesheet against five militants and their associates for abducting and killing a soldier in Budgam district in March this year.
Among those chargesheeted are Athar Illahi Sheikh, an overground worker of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) currently lodged in Kot Bilawal Jail in Jammu, three slain LeT militants Mohammad Yousuf Dar and Faisal Hafeez Dar of Budgam and Hilal Ahmad Sheikh of Wagoora in Baramulla, and Ghazi Bhai of Pakistan currently operating in North Kashmir.
On March 7, the police had received a complaint that Mohammad Sameer Malla, a soldier of the Jammu Kashmir Light Infantry, who was on leave, went missing from his home in Lokipora village. A search operation was launched. Three days later, Malla’s body was found from an orchard in Labran-Khag area.
During the course of investigation, Athar Illahi was apprehended. During interrogation, he admitted that he along with the four others abducted Malla and tortured him, resulting in his death. They later buried his body.
Three militants involved in the murder were killed at Malwa Kunzar on April 22. Ghazi is still at large.
After collection of evidence, the police filed a chargeseheet against them. Expert opinion was to be obtained from the CFSL in Chandigarh due to which filing of the chargesheet got delayed, the police added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...