Chargesheet filed against terrorists for killing jawan

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 7

The police have filed a chargesheet against five militants and their associates for abducting and killing a soldier in Budgam district in March this year.

Among those chargesheeted are Athar Illahi Sheikh, an overground worker of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) currently lodged in Kot Bilawal Jail in Jammu, three slain LeT militants Mohammad Yousuf Dar and Faisal Hafeez Dar of Budgam and Hilal Ahmad Sheikh of Wagoora in Baramulla, and Ghazi Bhai of Pakistan currently operating in North Kashmir.

On March 7, the police had received a complaint that Mohammad Sameer Malla, a soldier of the Jammu Kashmir Light Infantry, who was on leave, went missing from his home in Lokipora village. A search operation was launched. Three days later, Malla’s body was found from an orchard in Labran-Khag area.

During the course of investigation, Athar Illahi was apprehended. During interrogation, he admitted that he along with the four others abducted Malla and tortured him, resulting in his death. They later buried his body.

Three militants involved in the murder were killed at Malwa Kunzar on April 22. Ghazi is still at large.

After collection of evidence, the police filed a chargeseheet against them. Expert opinion was to be obtained from the CFSL in Chandigarh due to which filing of the chargesheet got delayed, the police added.