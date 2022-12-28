Chargesheet filed in J-K DGP HK Lohia murder case

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 28

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Jammu Crime Branch on Wednesday filed a chargesheet in the DGP HK Lohia murder case against the accused Yasir Ahmed.

DGP (Prisons) Lohia was found dead at one of his friends’ house in Jammu on the night of October 3, after which an FIR was registered. Domestic help Yasir, the prime accused, was arrested a day after the crime.

On October 12, the investigation of the case was transferred to the Crime Branch and a SIT was constituted for further investigation.

“During investigation, all cogent evidence, including oral, documentary, circumstantial, expert and technical, were collected by the SIT. Besides, narco analysis test of the accused was also conducted in Gujarat,” said an official spokesperson of police.

The spokesperson further said that on the basis of evidence, offences under Sections 302, 201 IPC 4/25 Arms Act stand established against the accused Yasir Ahmed, a resident of Halla Dandrath in Ramban.