Chargesheet filed in J-K DGP HK Lohia murder case

Jammu, December 28
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Jammu Crime Branch on Wednesday filed a chargesheet in the DGP HK Lohia murder case against the accused Yasir Ahmed.
DGP (Prisons) Lohia was found dead at one of his friends’ house in Jammu on the night of October 3, after which an FIR was registered. Domestic help Yasir, the prime accused, was arrested a day after the crime.
On October 12, the investigation of the case was transferred to the Crime Branch and a SIT was constituted for further investigation.
“During investigation, all cogent evidence, including oral, documentary, circumstantial, expert and technical, were collected by the SIT. Besides, narco analysis test of the accused was also conducted in Gujarat,” said an official spokesperson of police.
The spokesperson further said that on the basis of evidence, offences under Sections 302, 201 IPC 4/25 Arms Act stand established against the accused Yasir Ahmed, a resident of Halla Dandrath in Ramban.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 dead, 8 injured in stampede-like situation at Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore
Jostle among the public during the roadshow leads to stamped...
Uzbekistan Health Ministry probes death of 18 children, alleges link to India-made cough syrup
Says that 18 out of 21 children suffering from acute respira...
4 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter near Tawi bridge in Jammu
7 AK assault rifles, one M4 rifle, three pistols and a large...
India likely to make negative RT-PCR report mandatory for passengers arriving from China, 5 other places from next week: Sources
Health Ministry sources caution that next 40 days will be cr...
PM Modi's mother Hiraben admitted to hospital, doctors say 'condition stable'
Modi visits hospital to meet his ailing mother