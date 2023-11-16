Chargesheet filed in smuggling case

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 15

The Samba police have filed a chargesheet against two NDPS Act accused in a local court who are presently in jail. On September 20, an advocate, Israr Talib of Rajouri, and another accused, Kanav Mangotra, of Jammu were arrested at Balole Khad, Bari Brahmana. Heroin worth Rs 85,000 was recovered from them.

“On the basis of substantial evidence, the police proved the offences gainst the accused,” an official said.

