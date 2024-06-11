Chemist found dead with his throat slit in Kathua

Kathua/Jammu, June 10
A 35-year-old chemist was found dead with his throat slit open near his house in Kathua district, officials said on Monday.
Amarjit Sharma’s murder sparked protests by his grieving relatives and neighbours, who demanded immediate arrest of the unidentified culprits, they said.
Sharma was found dead outside his house in Mela village by his family late Sunday night after they started searching for him when he did not return home, the officials said.
Hundreds of people, carrying Sharma’s body, blocked Jammu-Pathankot highway and the nearby railway track in nearby Hiranagar area around 9 am this morning, the officials said.
The protesters dispersed on the assurance of police and civil officers that a case was registered and further investigation is on.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court seeks National Testing Agency's response on plea for fresh NEET-UG exam amid 'paper leak', 'malpractice' allegations
A vacation bench, however, refused to stay counselling of su...
Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sitharaman, Jaishankar keep minist...
Jaishankar back as External Affairs Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge too
Bhupender Yadav and Manohar Lal Khattar also took charge of ...