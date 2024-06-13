Chemist’s murder being investigated as terror act

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 12

Kathua police are investigating murder of a chemist committed on June 9 as a case of terrorist act as the body of the victim was found with his throat slit. 35-year-old chemist, identified as Amarjit Sharma, had gone out of his house after dinner but did not return. His family members later found his body in bushes in Mela village of Hiranagar.

As the body was found in suspicious circumstances, the family members and locals informed the police. It was found that Sharma died due to a deep cut in his throat. The locals protested and demanded that a thorough probe be conducted into the killing.

However, on the evening of June 11 when two terrorists struck in a village and injured a man with bullets, police are now suspecting that Sharma was apparently killed by these ultras who might have entered the Indian territory few days ago.

When Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain was asked about Sharma’s murder, he said that it was a matter of investigation.

However, Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited Sharma’s family today and said that the kin will be provided relief and assistance.

