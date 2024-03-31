Chennai-based man killed, 3 injured in road accident in J-K’s Udhampur

Jammu, March 31
A man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in J&K’s Udhampur district on Sunday, officials said.
All four belonged to Chennai, officials said.
“A car went out of the driver’s control and fell into a deep gorge at Khatangal on Chennai-Ladha Link Road in Udhampur district. The man who was driving the vehicle was killed on the spot while three others were injured,” an official said.
The injured have been shifted to hospital. Police have taken cognisance of the accident which apparently happened due to rash and negligent driving, the official added.
