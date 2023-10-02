Chief Secretary for developing Reasi bridge site as tourist spot

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 1

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is contemplating creating tourism infrastructure in Reasi, where world’s highest steel arch rail bridge is being built.

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, during his visit to the area, asked the district administration to take immediate measures for turning this architectural marvel into a tourist spot.

He said the location of the bridge was also impressive in terms of its aesthetic appeal as it lies in the lap of nature. He said with little interventions, the spot could turn into a great attraction for the tourists.

The Chief Secretary enjoined upon the divisional and district administrations to take measures for the better upkeep of the road from Reasi to the bridge site. He advised them to install crash barriers wherever required. He also instructed for the improvement of road between Katra and Reasi forthwith.

He maintained that the Reasi district, where the Vaishno Devi temple is located, had highest tourist footfall in J&K, which nearly crosses a crore-mark each year. He said the district had a high potential to attract many more people to its historic and natural places.

The Chief Secretary also gave many other suggestions to make the district a tourism hub, which would create employment opportunities not only for locals but other residents of the UT as well.

The highest rail bridge near Jyotipuram is nearing completion and stands 29 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Reasi