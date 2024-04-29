Chief Secretary takes dim view of vacant seats in BTech, MDS

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 28

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo chaired a meeting of the Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) to take stock of its functioning regarding admissions to the professional courses being offered in UT colleges.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Higher Education; Commissioner Secretary, GAD; Secretary Health, besides Chairperson, BOPEE; Controller of Examinations, BOPEE; and other officers concerned both in person and virtually.

The Chief Secretary sought details of the calendar of examinations and admissions made for the professional courses by the Board. He took serious note of the unfilled seats in courses like B.Tech, MDS, M.Sc Nursing, DNB and others.

Dulloo maintained that these professional colleges have requisite infrastructure and candidates desirous of taking admissions in such courses should be encouraged to study here.

The Chief Secretary asked about the total intake capacity of these colleges and the proportion of vacant seats. He delved upon possible reasons for such vacancies and the way forward to fill these in future.

He asked about the yearly recognition of degree courses in these colleges and exploring the possibility to extend these to multiple years in the interest of students. He also asked about the status of recognition of B.Ed courses in government colleges.

Regarding admissions made in B.E and B.Tech courses, the Chief Secretary advised for taking all possible steps to fill these vacancies in beginning of the academic year. He maintained that the reasons hindering admissions to the courses should be looked into seriously to enable local students secure admissions in colleges offering such degrees.

BOPEE chairperson Minu Mahajan apprised the meeting of functioning of the board. She threw light on the courses and the response of students for each of them. She gave details about the seats being offered for admission by the board in counselling and the proportion of seats filled against offered ones.

