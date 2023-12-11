Chief Secy calls for zero tolerance towards habitual traffic violators

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 10

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Sunday assessed the condition of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and also visited a few prestigious project sites in the twin districts of Udhampur and Ramban.

At Ramban, the Chief Secretary took stock of the progress on the NH-44 and other critical infrastructure under implementation in the district. He directed the SSP (Traffic) to intensify surveillance and called for adopting zero tolerance towards repeated traffic violators. Additionally, he urged the National Highway Project Director to focus on critical spots causing traffic bottlenecks during peak season.

Dulloo held an important meeting at Chanderkote where Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and senior police officials were present. After the meeting, the Chief Secretary inspected challenging spots on the national highway, including Dalwas, and other spots in Ramban.

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary provided insights into the status of the national highway, focusing on the 66-km stretch between Nashri and the Navyug tunnel. Dulloo was apprised of completion dates for various tunnels and received updates on the cooperation extended to the NHAI.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Ramban #Srinagar #Udhampur