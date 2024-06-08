Chief Secy reviews progress of IT initiatives

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 7

J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo reviewed the progress achieved in the IT initiatives being taken up by the UT administration in collaboration with Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) during a meeting held in Srinagar today.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Forest Ecology and Environment; Principal Secretary, Agriculture; Principal Secretary, Higher Education; Commissioner Secretary, IT; MD HADP; team members of BISAG-N besides other officers concerned.

The Chief Secretary had an overview of the progress made in the collaborative initiatives besides taking stock of the functionalities completed by the BISAG so far.

While reviewing the initiatives, the Chief Secretary implored upon the team to help them in capacity building of the staff. He directed the concerned officials to ensure completion of training of the master trainers in every department within a week so that they are well versed with the usage of the launched Apps.

He directed the officials to prepare a user manual of the Apps so as to make government services more meaningful, accessible and user-friendly. He also suggested some changes to be made and told the BISAG team to introduce new features like using the latest technologies like Chatbot, query builder, Artificial Intelligence (AI) for making government more accessible and responsive to public.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar