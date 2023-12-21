'Chillai Kalan' arrives with full fury in Kashmir

Srinagar, December 21
A 40-day long period of harsh winter cold locally known as ‘Chillai Kalan' started with full fury on Thursday in Kashmir as Srinagar city shivered at minus 4.3 degrees.
A Meteorological (MeT) office statement said the minimum temperature was minus 4.3 degrees Celsius in Srinagar city while it was minus 3 in Gulmarg and minus 5.8 in Pahalgam.
“Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 11.8, Kargil minus 11.4 and Drass minus 11.9 as the minimum temperature.
“Jammu city had 7.3, Katra 7.4, Batote 6, Bhaderwah 2.4 and Banihal 7.6 as the night's lowest temperature”, the MeT office statement said.
The 40-day long period of harsh winter called the ‘Chillai Kalan' will end on January 30.
