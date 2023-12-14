Chopper service resumes in hill districts of Jammu

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 13

Helicopter services have been resumed to provide respite to the people of hilly districts of Jammu division during the winter season.

Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar convened a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda and Kishtwar and other stakeholders to assess the preparedness for this much-anticipated revival.

The Divisional Commissioner instructed Deputy Commissioners to appoint nodal officers and conduct joint inspections with Global Vectra Helicorp’s technical team to facilitate the readiness of designated helipads in their respective districts. The discussion delved into the finer details of initiating services, including notifying timings and fare schedules to all designated locations.

Taking a significant step forward, Kumar appointed the Joint Director, Tourism, as the nodal officer to facilitate seamless coordination with the service provider. The Joint Director has been tasked with establishing a dedicated counter and assembling a team for efficient ticket booking at TRC, Jammu.

To keep the public well-informed, the Divisonal Commissioner instructed Deputy Commissioners to widely publicise and notify fares and timings at prominent locations such as hospitals and bus stands. Representatives from civil aviation shared details of routes and fares, with the reassurance that this renewed helicopter service will not only bring relief to the locals but also prove invaluable during medical emergencies.

“This development is not just about transportation; it’s a beacon of hope for the community, promising convenience and swift assistance during medical emergencies. The resumption of regular helicopter services is poised to make a positive impact on the lives of the residents” a spokesperson said.

