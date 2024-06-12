Chopper service to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine from June 18

PTI

Jammu, June 11

The helicopter service from Jammu capital city to Bhawan cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in the Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district will commence from June 18, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDB) announced on Monday.

The move comes as part of its continued endeavours to streamline the pilgrimage and provide better facilities to devotees coming to pay their obeisance at the shrine from across the globe. “To provide better facilities, the board has decided to start helicopter services directly from Jammu to Bhawan from June 18,” said SMVDB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anshul Garg. He said allied facilities, including battery car seva, priority darshan, prasad and ropeway sevas, would be offered under the package.

