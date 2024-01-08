Chugh: INDIA bloc not a threat to BJP

PTI

Jammu, January 7

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh here on Sunday said that the INDIA bloc was no threat to his party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as people did not want a “weak Prime Minister”.

“The INDIA alliance is nowhere. It is like ‘Bhanumati ka kunba’ where everyone wants to be the PM. They are a group of family dynasts and corrupt, desperate and disappointed people. The people neither trust them nor want to give them a chance,” Chugh, who is also the BJP’s in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, told reporters before the extended core-group meeting of the party.

The meeting was scheduled to be chaired by BJP chief JP Nadda to discuss and finalise the party’s strategy for Lok Sabha elections but bad weather forced cancellation of his day-long tour of Jammu. However, he is likely to preside over the meeting through virtual mode.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Jammu #Lok Sabha #Tarun Chugh