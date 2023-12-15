CISF man from J&K found hanging from tree in Odisha

Rourkela, December 14
The body of a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel was found hanging from a tree in the force’s barracks in Odisha’s Sundergarh district on Thursday, police said.
The personnel, identified as Sahil Kumar (31) — a native of Jammu and Kashmir, was posted at the Rourkela Steel Plant, they said. He did not report to work on Wednesday night. His colleagues also could not find him anywhere, they added.
Around 9.30 am on Thursday, his body was found hanging from a tree in the barracks. Soon, the Central Industrial Security Force informed the local police about the incident.
“Preliminary investigation found it to be a case of suicide. Further inquiry is going on. The body will be handed over after the post-mortem examination,” said Simon Lakra, the inspector-in-charge of the Plant Site police station.
