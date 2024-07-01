 CISF’s 9-month-old security units in 2 J&K jails await formal sanction : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • CISF’s 9-month-old security units in 2 J&K jails await formal sanction

CISF’s 9-month-old security units in 2 J&K jails await formal sanction

CISF’s 9-month-old security units in 2 J&K jails await formal sanction

Photo for representational purpose only. File photo



New Delhi, June 30

The CISF’s security units deployed at two highly sensitive prisons in Jammu and Kashmir are yet to receive formal sanction even after nine months of their deployment, leading to a number of logistical and administrative issues for the paramilitary force, official sources said.

The force had taken over the security of the Srinagar central jail in Kashmir and the Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu in October, 2023 with a combined manpower of about 500 personnel on an “internal security duty” pattern by replacing the CRPF.

This change came about after it was felt that a force well versed in campus security and access-control should be entrusted with the security of these two prisons which house a number of terrorists and other hard criminals.

However, officials told PTI, the deployment last year was made on a temporary basis and the two separate Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) units are waiting for a formal sanction to be categorised as regular units.

An “internal security duty” pattern is a temporary arrangement for quick deployment of manpower. Such a deployment of security personnel needs to be regularised by an official sanction by the Union home ministry, they said.

The temporary category of deployment leads to a lot of problems in personnel issues like the troops do not get regular house rent allowance (HRA) and linked benefits as financial sanctions are made on an ad-hoc basis. A regular sanction to a CISF unit leads to better financial planning and personnel management, the officials said.

A senior Union home ministry official said a formal sanction for the two CISF jail units in Jammu amd Kashmir will be issued soon.

The units are functioning with all the required gadgets and security paraphernalia, he said.

The CISF security unit deployed at the newly inaugurated Ayodhya airport in Uttar Pradesh was also given a formal sanction after about two months of its deployment while the Parliament house complex security wing is also being notified as a regular unit by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the officer said.

The two jails house an estimated 1,400-1,500 inmates with about 900 lodged in the Kot Bhalwal jail of Jammu.

The Union government is also working on a plan to hand over the security of more such “hyper sensitive” central jails to the CISF as and when the required manpower is available, a senior force officer said.

The 1969 raised force with about 1.7 lakh personnel in its ranks is primarily tasked to guard 68 civil airports in the country at present apart from sensitive installations in the aerospace and nuclear domain. It was recently given the task to guard the Parliament building complex in Delhi by replacing the CRPF and the Delhi Police.

The Union home ministry has recently sanctioned a manpower of 230 personnel to take over security of the Vijaywada airport in Andhra Pradesh next month apart from an additional strength of 222 CISF personnel for the soon-to-be operational new terminal of the Pune airport in Maharashtra. — PTI  

Facing problems in personnel issues

  • CISF had taken over the security of the Srinagar central jail in Kashmir and the Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu in Oct 2023
  • Deployment made on a temporary basis and CISF units are waiting for a formal sanction to be categorised as regular units
  • The temporary category of deployment leads to a lot of problems in personnel issues like the troops do not get regular HRA and linked benefits as financial sanctions are made on an ad-hoc basis
  • Such a deployment of security personnel needs to be regularised by an official sanction by the Union home ministry. Regular sanction leads to better financial planning and personnel management
Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Jay Shah announces Rs 125 crore prize money for Team India

2
India

3 new criminal laws to come into effect from Monday

3
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja also retires from T20 Internationals

4
Punjab

Activists of farmer outfit close gates of all cabins at Ludhiana’s Ladhowal toll plaza

5
India

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu thanks PM Modi for endorsing Araku coffee

6
Sports

After winning T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma tastes soil of Kensington Oval pitch

7
India

Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge as new Army chief

8
Sports

PM Modi dials Team India after T20 World Cup win; thanks Rahul Dravid for his contribution to Indian cricket

9
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Bhangra, fist bumps, and a huddle: Team India revels in World Cup glory

10
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Adios: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retire from T20 Internationals after India win T20 World Cup

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Top News

IPC makes way for Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, curtain on British-era laws

IPC makes way for Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, curtain on British-era laws

Three new criminal laws come into effect today

Theatre commands, Agnipath, LAC new Army Chief’s priorities

Theatre commands, Agnipath, LAC new Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s priorities

Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge

SAD rebels to seek penance for 2015 sacrilege incidents

Shiromani Akali Dal rebels to seek penance for 2015 sacrilege incidents

To meet Takht Jathedar today | Rue pardon to dera chief

~70L goes down the drain as 3rd ‘repaired’ Muktsar pond gives way

Rs 70L goes down the drain as 3rd ‘repaired’ Muktsar pond gives way

Day after T20 triumph, ~125 cr for Rohit’s men

Day after T20 triumph, Rs 125 cr for Rohit Sharma’s men


Cities

View All

Amritsar Police arrest 6 drug peddlers with 1 kg heroin, Rs 5 lakh

Amritsar Police arrest 6 drug peddlers with 1 kg heroin, Rs 5 lakh

Two peddlers held for Ajnala cop’s death due to ‘drug overdose’

Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s erstwhile summer palace in Amritsar longs for visitors

GST wing reaches out to traders to help clear dues

Amritsar MC’s waste mgmt plan hits roadblock as garbage collection remains inconsistent

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Chandigarh: 29 shops demolished at furniture market

Chandigarh: 29 shops demolished at furniture market

Driest June in 12 years, hottest in over 14 years

2,267 notices, 365 challans for water wastage

Chandigarh cops all set for new criminal laws

Chandigarh Administration may ban e-rickshaws on Madhya, Dakshin Marg

Heavy rain alert: City mobilises pumps, super-sucker machines

Heavy rain alert: City mobilises pumps, super-sucker machines

Okhla underpass closed for traffic due to waterlogging

Minister inspects rain-damaged pump house at Chandrawal plant

Wrong lane driving violations in national capital up 252%

Metro expansion: Over 50% work on 3 corridors finished

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

17-year-old boy stopped from using cell phone, ends life

Stakes high for AAP, Congress in Jalandhar (West) bypoll

Four killed as car, truck collide head-on

2 hurt in clash over old enmity

Activists of farmer outfit close gates of all cabins at Ludhiana’s Ladhowal toll plaza

Activists of farmer outfit close gates of all cabins at Ludhiana’s Ladhowal toll plaza

Businessmen explore options to cut dependency on labour

MP slams govt for poor law & order

MC fails to set up vending zones, vendors bear brunt

MC collects Rs 13 cr property tax in 1st quarter, 9% of Rs 140-crore target

Curtains on 22nd Summer Theatre Fest

Curtains on 22nd Summer Theatre Fest

District unit of SAD expresses solidarity with Badal leadership

DBU student Ankit wins silver in wrestling at Asian championship

3-day summer theatre festival gets underway

Harsimran Kaur from Patiala commissioned as flying officer