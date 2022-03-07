Civilian killed, 25 hurt in Srinagar grenade attack

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 6

A civilian was killed and 25 were injured in a grenade attack at security forces in Srinagar on Sunday. The incident occurred late afternoon. The explosive device was thrown towards a joint team of police and paramilitary men in Amira-Kadal locality in Srinagar, officials said.

A police spokesperson said a girl was critical. The injured have been shifted to the SMHS Hospital. The slain civilian has been identified as Muhammad Aslam Makdhoomi of Nowhatta locality in Srinagar. He died while being taken to a hospital. Security forces have cordoned off the area and searches are on to nab the assailant.

Political leaders, including two former CMs — Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti — condemned the attack. “I condemn this deplorable attack in the strongest possible terms,” Abdullah wrote on Twitter. National Conference spokesperson Sara Hayat Khan stated, “No words are enough to condemn it. When will this bloodshed stop?”

The People’s Conference, led by Sajad Lone, said, “We are shocked... We unreservedly condemn the dastardly and cowardly attack. The perpetrators of the attack must be held accountable and brought to justice.”

Condemning the incident, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said violence was unacceptable. “Violence in any of its manifestations is unacceptable to us. I unequivocally condemn this cowardly act of violence,” he tweeted.

Four terrorist aides arrested in Pulwama

The police on Sunday said it had arrested four terrorist associates in Pulwama and busted a module of the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.

One of them is foreigner. They “gave ultras logistic support”. pti

No end to conflict

People of J&K have been paying with their lives. Neither India nor Pakistan is doing anything to end the conflict. Mehbooba Mufti, PDP chief

Cowardly act

Lobbying a grenade at a busy place is a barbaric and cowardly act. This is an act of frustration on the part of militants. Altaf Thakur, BJP leader