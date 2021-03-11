Civilian killed during gunfight in Pulwama

Srinagar, May 15
A civilian was killed during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, the police said.
According to the police, terrorists fired upon a joint patrol team of the CRPF and the police near a bridge connecting Litter Pulwama with Turkwangam in Shopian.
During the exchange of fire, a civilian, identified as Shoib Ah Ganie of Turkwangam, was injured. The police said the civilian was referred to the District Hospital in Pulwama where he succumbed to his injuries. A case had been registered and a search was underway for the ultras, the police said.
