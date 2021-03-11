Civilian killed in encounter in J-K’s Shopian

Srinagar, May 10
A civilian was killed, while two others, including a soldier, were injured in an overnight encounter between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.
Security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Pandoshan area in Shopian following information about the presence of terrorists there on Monday evening, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on security forces, who retaliated.
In the initial exchange of fire, two civilians - Shoaib Yousf Dar and Shahid Ganie Dar, both residents of Pandochan - and Army soldier Lance Naik Sanju Dass, were injured, the official said.
The injured were taken to the Army’s 92 base hospital in the city where Dar succumbed to his injuries, the official added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Can sedition cases be kept in abeyance: Supreme Court asks Centre
Seeks government's reply on protecting citizens from seditio...
2 youths detained for grenade attack at Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali
CM Bhagwant Mann calls a meeting of senior police officials
Bhagwant Mann takes stock of situation following explosion at Intelligence Wing headquarters
Punjab CM convenes emergency meeting of top brass of police;...
Punjab DGP VK Bhawra says they have leads on grenade attack and will crack case soon
Says it is a big challenge for police as the explosive used ...
Charges framed against Hurriyat leader, 7 others for selling Pakistani MBBS seats in J-K
Huge amount of money received in lieu of such admissions fro...