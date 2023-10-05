Civilian shot at by militants in Anantnag

PTI

Srinagar, October 4

A civilian was shot at by militants in Anantnag district on Wednesday, the police said.

“Terrorists fired upon a person, namely Sahil Bashir Dar, son of Bashir Ah Dar, a resident of Wanihama in Anantnag,” the Kashmir zone police stated in a post on X.

According to police officials, the injured person was being shifted to a hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off, and further details shall follow, the police added.

