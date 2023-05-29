Civilian shot by suspected militants in J-K’s Anantnag

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 29

A civilian was shot dead by suspected militants in the Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Monday evening.

The victim, identified as Deepu, hailed from Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, Deepu was targeted by armed militants near the Janglat Mandi area in Anantnag. He sustained critical gunshot wounds and was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. However, tragically, he succumbed to his injuries.

Kashmir Zone Police took to Twitter to confirm the incident, stating, “Militants fired upon one civilian namely Deepu R/O Udhampur, working at a private circus mela at an amusement park near Janglaat Mandi in Anantnag.”

The tweet further mentioned that the police had initiated an investigation into the incident.

The shocking killing has caused panic and fear in the area. Security forces have swiftly cordoned off the vicinity to track down the assailants.

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and have begun the necessary investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.