Civilian who inadvertently crossed LoC sent to PoK

PTI

Jammu: A man, who had inadvertently crossed the LoC, was sent back to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. Mohmmad Hussain had strayed into India on April 28 via Tarkundi, Poonch. He was handed over to Pakistan authorities at the Poonch-Rawalakote crossing point. pti

Village head among four drug peddlers arrested in Budgam

Srinagar: Four alleged drug peddlers, including a village head, were arrested in Budgam district on Wednesday, the police said. They were caught at a checkpoint in Dedina. Nearly 4-gm heroin and 350 tablets of Alprazolam were seized. pti

2 dead in rain-related mishaps

Srinagar: A 13-year-old girl died after being struck by lightening in Manwal, Udhampur. In Doda, an 18-year old girl died after a tree fell on her due to high-velocity wind in Charala area, officials said.