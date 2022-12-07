Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

ANI

Jammu, December 7

Onkar Batra, a Class 12 student from Jammu, will launch his nano-satellite this month with the help of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Batra, a student at BSF Senior Secondary School here, has developed India's first open-source satellite 'InQube'.

The satellite is prepared under the banner of Paradox Sonic Space Research Agency.

While talking to Milap News Network, Batra said the satellite weighs around one kg and has been developed with the help of nano-technology. He said many universities and researchers in foreign countries are doing such work, so they decided to launch it in space with the help of ISRO.

Its launch in India will cost Rs 20 to 80 lakh, while in foreign countries, the price went into crores.

He said every satellite launched into space has a special mission and added that 'InQube' has two missions. One is to test if such a lightweight satellite can work in space and the other is to look at the temperature to help researchers know what the weather conditions are going to be like.

Batra, who is also the CEO of Batra Technology, received the National Bal Shakti Award from former president Ram Nath Kovind for creating an interactive website for covid.

Batra created the first website when he was seven-year-old which earned him a place in the Guinness Book of World Records by becoming the world's youngest Webmaster (male).

He became the world's youngest theoretical author by writing his book 'When The Time Stops' at the age of 12. He has created two companies-Batra Technologies in 2018 and United India Publishing in 2019.

