Class X results out, 19 pupils get 100% marks

Srinagar, February 16
Nineteen students scored maximum marks in the Class X exam conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) in the Valley, according to the results declared on Wednesday.
Over 78 per cent of the 72,684 candidates cleared the exam. Of the 19 students who got 500 out of 500 marks, 13 were girls, officials here said.
Girls registered 78.74 per cent pass rate against boys’ 78.14 per cent. While over 90 per cent students from private schools passed the examination, the pass percentage in government schools was lesser at 67 per cent. The Class X examination across the UT was organised last year in November and December. —
