Claymore mine among war-like stores found at encounter site

Jammu, November 4

Known for its lethal nature and severe impact in the areas where it is planted, a Claymore mine was found near the body of one of the terrorists killed during an infiltration bid in Poonch on Thursday. Three terrorists were killed in the encounter. The Army found one body while the bodies of the other two terrorists had been carried away by villagers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Sources in the Army said the Claymore mine, triggered through a remote or a booby wire, with Pakistan’s mark is rarely found with terrorists operating in J&K. “The mine is known for the fan-shaped fragments it releases after being triggered. Severely lethal, the mine has been used by Maoists in other states to ambush security forces,” said sources.

At a press conference in Rajouri on Friday, Brigadier Rajesh Bisht, Commander, Poonch Brigade, said the operation started at around 9.30 am on Thursday when jawans saw terrorists wearing Pathani suit trying to infiltrate into Nakarkot area. After the encounter ended, soldiers came across a terrorist’s body at 1 pm during a search operation. He said another weapon with a bullet mark and numerous other war-like stores were recovered and also a blood trail was observed, leading towards the LoC. Two AK-74 rifles along with four magazines and 43 rounds, a Chinese pistol with seven rounds and a magazine, a Claymore mine with cable and battery, a submachine gun (SMG) magazine, a bag, a pouch, a cigarette packet along with a lighter and a small packet of contraband material were found.

Brigadier Bisht, accompanied by DIG (Poonch-Rajouri range) Haseeb Mughal, said the security forces, with this operation, had thwarted the nefarious designs of the western adversary to vitiate the peace in Poonch and Rajouri sectors.

