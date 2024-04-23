 Ladakh: Cleanliness drive marks World Earth Day : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Ladakh: Cleanliness drive marks World Earth Day

Ladakh: Cleanliness drive marks World Earth Day

Students, residents urged to shun use of single-use plastic

Ladakh: Cleanliness drive marks World Earth Day

Students take part in a cleanliness drive in Leh on Monday.



Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 22

The Ladakh Pollution Control Committee (LPCC) celebrated World Earth Day on Monday.

To mark the day, the LPCC organised a cleanliness drive at Leh Nallah in which students from Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Leh, and Sindh Public School, Leh, took part.

The cleanliness drive began at Karzoo and concluded at Shenam. The students displaying placards and banners spread awareness among the citizens to eliminate single-use plastic (SUP). Ruksana Parveen, District Officer, LPCC, Leh, stressed on the need to eliminate single-use plastic, which has a high littering potential.

The students were encouraged to carry forward the message of elimination of single use plastic by becoming responsible citizens of the country.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Jammu #Ladakh #Leh #Pollution #Polythene Ban #Single Use Plastic Ban


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Denied Lok Sabha ticket from Ludhiana, senior AAP leader Jassi Khangura quits party

2
Punjab

Punjab Police ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon takes VRS

3
Punjab

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

4
India

VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners

5
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

Going gets tough for Congress’ two-time MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla in Amritsar

6
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

7
Trending

Chinese girl diagnosed with 'love brain' as she bombards her boyfriend with hundreds of calls and messages every day

8
Punjab

Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi

9
India

Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’

10
India

Union minister Nitin Gadkari faints while speaking at campaign rally in Maharashtra

Don't Miss

View All
Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

Top News

Phase-2 campaign ends, fate of Rahul, Shekhawat, HDK, Hema to be sealed

Phase-2 campaign ends, fate of Rahul Gandhi, Gajendra Shekhawat, HD Kumaraswamy, Hema Malini to be sealed

88 seats up for grabs across 13 states | Polling to conclude...

Can’t control poll, hacking of EVMs mere suspicion: Supreme Court in VVPAT case

Can’t control poll, hacking of EVMs mere suspicion: Supreme Court in VVPAT case

Congress firefights Sam Pitroda’s inheritance tax remarks as PM Modi rakes up its ‘loot mantra’

Congress firefights Sam Pitroda’s inheritance tax remarks as PM Modi rakes up its ‘loot mantra’

‘Threat to wildlife’: Supreme Court stays building of 4 dams in Haryana’s Kalesar sanctuary

‘Threat to wildlife’: Supreme Court stays building of 4 dams in Haryana’s Kalesar sanctuary

Congress in dilemma over fielding BJP rebels in Himachal bypolls

Congress in dilemma over fielding BJP rebels in Himachal bypolls


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh to fight Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

Amritsar: Wheat crop with more moisture content hindering procurement

Going gets tough for Congress’ two-time MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla in Amritsar

Minister faces ire at Golden Temple as devotees pose queries over ending drug menace

Weak at roots, century-old tree falls at historic Company Bagh in Amritsar

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Sikandar Singh Maluka stays away from Akali Dal events

After talks with CTU officials, PRTC restores service to Chandigarh

After talks with CTU officials, PRTC restores service to Chandigarh

Haryana cop among three held for graft

Finally, AAP, Congress hold joint public event

Will resolve your issues if elected, Tandon tells furniture shop owners

Chandigarh to offer red carpet entry at 55 model polling stations

Delhi CM to continue his struggle, says AAP minister after meeting him

Delhi CM to continue his struggle, says AAP minister after meeting him

Party workers allege neglect of Arvind Kejriwal’s medical needs in jail

ED summons case: Arvind Kejriwal gets time to file response

Alleging mistreatment, ex-minister Rajkumar Chauhan resigns from Congress

BJP’s women wing flays Congress’s election manifesto

Snatchers have a free run in Jalandhar

Snatchers have a free run in Jalandhar

Denied Lok Sabha ticket from Ludhiana, AAP leader Jassi Khangura quits AAP

Denied Lok Sabha ticket from Ludhiana, senior AAP leader Jassi Khangura quits party

25% of wheat crop sown on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Adopt water-efficient paddy this season: Experts PAU experts

Congress may bet on Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Ludhiana

Death of man in canal car mishap near Doraha: Kin allege murder, meet SSP, seek thorough investigation

Punjabis by its side, varsity has a bright future: Prof Arvind

Punjabis by its side, varsity has a bright future: Prof Arvind

Land relief: Farmers to stop entry of AAP, BJP nominees in 24 Patiala villages

RGNUL Vice-Chancellor interacts with students

Speed up wheat lifting in mandis, officials told