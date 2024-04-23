Ladakh: Cleanliness drive marks World Earth Day

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 22

The Ladakh Pollution Control Committee (LPCC) celebrated World Earth Day on Monday.

To mark the day, the LPCC organised a cleanliness drive at Leh Nallah in which students from Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Leh, and Sindh Public School, Leh, took part.

The cleanliness drive began at Karzoo and concluded at Shenam. The students displaying placards and banners spread awareness among the citizens to eliminate single-use plastic (SUP). Ruksana Parveen, District Officer, LPCC, Leh, stressed on the need to eliminate single-use plastic, which has a high littering potential.

The students were encouraged to carry forward the message of elimination of single use plastic by becoming responsible citizens of the country.

