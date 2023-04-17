Climate change, landslides affect yearly tribal migration

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 16

Changes in climatic conditions has not only caused alteration in the migratory patterns of the tribal population of Gujjars and Bakerwals but landslides and high temperature during ascend to high mountain ranges has also increased the mortality rate of their animals. A major migration of nomads along with their animals, including sheep, goats and cattle, is witnessed twice a year in J&K. During winters, the nomadic communities come from high mountain areas to the plains. They return to high mountains as summers set in.

However during the past some years, the Gujjars and Bakerwals are not able to comprehend the changes in climatic conditions in the region. “Nearly two to three decades ago, the migration from plains used to start late in April and even in May. But with the passage of time, this is being happening earlier. This year the migration started in March end which is unusual,” said Javed Rahi, a noted tribal researcher.

“When the nomads reach higher reaches, there is no grass in the pastures. It is hot in the plains due to which they start migration earlier but find severely cold weather in high mountain areas. This also results in death of many animals,” said Rahi. He said that sudden hike in temperature in plains during migration also causes death of many animals.

The nomadic community, which lives in temporary shelters in forest areas on mountains, is also facing landslides. “There are traditional nomadic routes on higher reaches which are now facing landslides and even shooting stones that also cause damage to their livestock,” said Rahi.

He said that he had proposed that the youth from the community be given disaster management training to face any natural disaster situation. With the increase in traffic flow, the movement by animals of Gujjars and Bakerwals also cause hindrances. Traffic snarls are being witnessed on the entire Jammu-Srinagar highway these days due to the movement of the nomadic.

Mohita Sharma, SSP, Traffic (NH), said a large numbers of nomadic groups crossing Ramban on foot have been hindering the smooth flow of traffic.

The administration has provided 100 trucks for transportation of livestock and families of nomads. Advocate Anwar Chowdhary, a prominent Gujjar leader, said the conveyance facility was not sufficient. “Special walkways alongside roads should be constructed for nomads,” he said.

Gujjar, Bakerwals and other scheduled tribes (ST) constitute nearly 12% of the total population of the state as per the Census of 2011.

Gujjars as per official figures constitute 9,80,654 people while Bakerwals are 1,13,198. There are many other tribal groups. However the Gujjar leaders claim that the population is much higher and is not counted due to its nomadic nature.

