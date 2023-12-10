Collective efforts needed to promote Sanskrit: L-G

Jammu, December 9
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday called for collective efforts from all stakeholders to pass on the knowledge system of Sanskrit to the younger generations.
“Sanskrit is our priceless cultural heritage, which is now being looked upon with admiration across the world. It is the greatest treasure of knowledge in science, medicine, botany, literature and many other subjects,” Sinha said at the 11th foundation day function of Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust here. The event was also attended by Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Adhokshajanand Devtirth Ji Maharaj.
“Collective efforts are needed from all stakeholders to pass on the knowledge system of Sanskrit, one of the oldest living languages of the world, to the young generation,” Sinha said, addressing the attendees of the event.
The L-G shared the key initiatives of the Jammu and Kashmir administration for the promotion of Sanskrit and value-based education in the Union Territory.
