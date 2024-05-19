Collegium recommends Justice Sekhri as addl judge of J&K High Court for fresh term

PTI

New Delhi, May 18

The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by CJI DY Chandrachud, has recommended to the Centre that Justice Rajesh Sekhri be appointed as an additional judge of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court for a fresh term of one year, with effect from July 29, 2024.

The Collegium, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai, has also recommended the names of two additional judges for appointment as permanent judges of the Gauhati High Court.

“The Collegium resolves to recommend that Justice Susmita Phukan Khaund and Justice Mitali Thakuria, additional judges, be appointed as permanent judges of the Gauhati High Court,” said a resolution of the Collegium. In a separate resolution, the Collegium noted that the Collegium of the Jammu & Kashmir HC had on April 23 recommended that Justice Sekhri be appointed as an additional judge for a fresh term, “there being no vacancy of permanent judge against which he could be considered”.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Justice DY Chandrachud #Kashmir #Ladakh #Supreme Court