Comments on Prophet : Curfew in Doda, Kishtwar; shutdown in Valley

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, June 10

Authorities on Friday imposed a curfew in twin districts of Doda and Kishtwar in Chenab valley and snapped Internet services after protests erupted over a “derogatory” social media post against Prophet Muhammad. Kashmir witnessed protests amid a complete shutdown and Internet suspension in Srinagar.

The police and the CRPF resorted to heavy tear-gas shelling over protesters who had assembled outside Jamia Masjid, Bhaderwah, since Thursday. The protesters alleged the CRPF personnel harassed two women, triggering stone pelting over security men. After the tear-gas shells were fired, the protesters were dispersed and some of them were held up in the mosque. Later, the administration intervened and made way for them to go home.

A security man checks a scooter in Srinagar. PTI

Officials say curfew has been imposed and the situation is under control. In view of the curfew, only 30 people were allowed to attend the Friday congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid, Bhaderwah.

On Thursday, the protests erupted in Bhaderwah town over the “derogatory” remarks passed by BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Navin Jindal against Prophet Muhammad. During the protests, two youth gave inflammatory speeches and threatened to kill those who pass derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

They had threatened a Jammu-based journalist who is seen close to the BJP and had supported Nupur Sharma on social media over her controversial remarks.

Meanwhile, a youth from the minority community posted a picture on social media, reportedly insulting Prophet Muhammad, angering the protesters. The overnight protests ended after security forces resorted to tear-gas shelling on Friday.

Union Minister and local MP Jitendra Singh appealed to the elders and heads of communities to sit together to sort out the issue and maintain harmony.

The police have registered cases against people of both communities who have taken the law into their hands. “Curfew has been imposed in both districts of Doda and Kishtwar as a precautionary measure,” Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, said. Kumar said the situation was peaceful.

“Action has been taken (over inflammatory speeches). A case has been registered at the Bhaderwah police station,” a police official said, adding that anyone who took the law into his hands would not be spared.

In Kashmir, protests erupted amidst a complete shutdown over the remarks of two now-suspended BJP leaders against the Prophet Muhammad. The major commercial places in Srinagar and other towns wore a deserted look after shops were shut and public transport was off road. Offices and schools were open.

Heavy contingents of the police and the CRPF were deployed at sensitive places across Kashmir to thwart protests. Fearing protests, the authorities didn’t allow the Friday congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid at Nowhatta locality in Srinagar.

Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah tweeted, “I hope cooler heads prevail. J&K has enough problems without adding to them with communal tension spreading in and around Bhaderwah. I appeal to everyone to maintain calm and ask my party colleagues to help normalise the situation.”

Prayers not allowed in Srinagar mosque

Fearing protests, the authorities didn’t allow the Friday congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid at Nowhatta locality in Srinagar.

Amid heavy deployment of security men, Srinagar streets wore a deserted look amid no public transport and closure of business establishments.

Women ‘harassed’

In Bhaderwah, protesters hurl stones accusing CRPF men of harassing two women. Protesters enter mosque after security men fire tear-gas shells.

Administration intervenes to make way for them to go home. Only 30 people allowed for Friday prayers in Bhaderwah Jamia Masjid.

Divide created for political motive: AAP