Commercial units in Reasi district asked to install CCTV cameras

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 3

Commercial units in Reasi district have been directed to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in their business premises within 21 days for the security of the public. Reasi Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan also asked the owners of hotels, guest houses, restaurants, dhabas, shopping malls and other commercial establishments at Katra and Ransoo to furnish details of their employees to their respective police station and tehsildars within the same period.

Reasi district is home to the famous shrines of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi at Katra and Shri Shiv Khori Shrine at Ransoo tehsil in Pouni and a large number of pilgrims from different parts of the country visit them every day.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner said installation of CCTVs would not only help in controlling crime but will also enhance safety of people and thwart terrorist activities.

“In order to deter criminals, anti-social and anti-national elements from committing crimes, the installation of CCTV outside such establishments would work as a force multiplier, which would inspire further confidence in general public/customers visiting these establishments,” Mahajan said, directing installation of the CCTVs within 21 days.

“Any contravention of this order shall attract legal consequences as are contemplated under section 188 of the India Penal Code,” the order read.

In another order seeking details of employees working in commercial units in Katra and Ransoo, Mahajan said it was felt necessary to conduct verification of employees for the safety of the public and pilgrims visiting shrines.

The owners of the business establishments were asked to furnish details of their employees, including Aadhaar numbers, address and mobile phone numbers to their respective police stations and tehsildars concerned within a period of 21 days.

