Committed to eliminating terror ecosystem in J&K, says L-G Manoj Sinha

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 16

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led a crucial high-level security review meeting in Srinagar on Thursday, aimed at finalising the 'winter strategy' to preserve peace in the Union Territory.

According to reliable sources, the meeting, held at Raj Bhawan Srinagar, focused on adopting a comprehensive plan during the winter months (November to March) to maintain the prevailing peace and further strengthen tranquility in the UT. The objective was to provide additional relief to the common people.

With the goal of attracting a record number of tourists during the winter season, discussions centered on ensuring the safety and security of all visitors, including foreign tourists. Notably, foreign tourist arrivals have seen a significant uptick since the G-20 summit in Srinagar in May this year.

During the meeting, Sinha's emphasised on maintaining the development momentum throughout the winter months. He underscored that the winter season should not hinder ongoing development in the Valley and urged the speeding up of developmental works until snowfall occurs in Kashmir.

Expressing satisfaction with the peaceful atmosphere in Kashmir, Sinha highlighted the need for intensified efforts to eliminate the terror ecosystem and address the remaining terrorist threats. He emphasized that security forces must ensure that peace becomes a permanent feature in J&K.

Sinha conveyed his commitment via a tweet: "Chaired a high-level meeting in Srinagar today to review the security and development scenario in all 10 districts of Kashmir division. J&K administration is committed to completely eliminate the terror ecosystem and to ensure inclusive and progressive development of UT."

This marks the second security review meeting chaired by L-G in Srinagar within a fortnight, following the Unified High Command meeting on November 1. Today's meeting primarily focused on ongoing and near-completion development projects, with a clear objective of maintaining developmental momentum despite winter challenges, as per sources.

