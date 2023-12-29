Committed to protecting rights of divyangjan: Lieutenant Governor

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 28

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar inaugurated Jammu and Kashmir’s first ‘Purple Festival’, which aims to showcase a kaleidoscope of abilities hidden inside disabilities and celebrating resilience of divyangjan (differently abled).

The ‘Purple Festival’ also aims to exhort the society to take proactive steps in creating a more inclusive environment. Union Minister had joined the function virtually. Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma was also present.

The L-G observed that in many areas of life, be it music, films, sports, art, or literature, differently-abled have achieved success and greater goals and today they are inspiring the entire society. He said many such great personalities have proved that they have no less capability than anyone else but they have special abilities to contribute in nation building.

“In last financial year, 384 divyangjan were provided government jobs. Reservation has been increased from 3 per cent to 4 per cent. The posts whether under PSC or JKSSB will be filled within 6 months. We will prepare a legal framework to ensure employment opportunities to divyangjan in private sector,” Sinha said.

“Around 5,000 people are participating in this unique event which is of, by, and for divyangjan. A fully accessible event, it is an effort to showcase the minds full of courage, strength and determination of persons with special abilities,” the L-G said.

This festival will be a milestone in the journey of empowerment of divyangjan in J&K, he said. It will inspire every citizen to work unitedly for empowerment and rehabilitation of divyangjan and to build an inclusive society, he added.

“We have achieved saturation in distribution of motorised scooties. The administration has taken over Abhinandan Home for specially-abled students,” the Lt Governor said.

Sinha said there is a need for all the stakeholders, society, NGOs to adopt a multi-dimensional approach and collaborative efforts to enable persons with disabilities to realise their full individual potential.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Manoj Sinha