Committed to women empowerment, says NC

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 18

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) asserted its unwavering dedication to empowering women in all aspects of life, emphasising the need for genuine efforts beyond hollow slogans.

A day-long meeting of party functionaries from the women’s wing in Jammu District (Urban) JKNC was convened under the leadership of Pinky Khalsa, district president women wing Jammu Urban, at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan, Jammu. Satwant Dogra commenced the meeting by highlighting the challenges faced by women in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the party workers, Ajay Sadhotra, additional general secretary, JKNC, affirmed the party’s historical commitment to the struggle for gender equality, asserting that the NC remains devoted to the comprehensive empowerment of women in the region. He underlined that women’s empowerment goes beyond mere political rhetoric for the NC, constituting a fundamental principle of its ideology. Sadhotra stressed that the party’s manifesto reflects this commitment with a detailed plan to address the unique challenges faced by women in the state.

National Conference Jammu provincial secretary Sheikh Bashir Ahmed called for collective efforts from political parties and civil society organizations to champion the cause of women’s empowerment. He called for a collaborative approach to create a safe and inclusive society where women can prosper and make equitable contributions to the nation’s progress.

