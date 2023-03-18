 Committee formed to dispel apprehensions over Vaishno Devi ropeway project: LG Sinha : The Tribune India

Committee formed to dispel apprehensions over Vaishno Devi ropeway project: LG Sinha

Katra town, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the shrine, witnessed massive protest against the construction of proposed ropeway on February 28

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurates Durga Bhawan near Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra. PTI



PTI

Jammu, March 18

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said a committee has been formed to dispel apprehensions of Katra residents over the proposed ropeway project at Vaishno Devi shrine.

Sinha, who is also the chairperson of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), was speaking to reporters after dedicating the newly constructed Durga Bhawan having the capacity to accommodate 3000 pilgrims per day near the sanctum sanctorum.

Responding to a question about the resentment among the residents of Katra over the proposed ropeway project, Sinha said his administration is open to suggestions and wants them on board while executing the project, which would help people with disabilities to visit the shrine.

“There are apprehensions among the Katra residents (over the loss of livelihood opportunities after the construction of the ropeway). We want to dispel those apprehensions and want them to be on board,” the LG said.

Katra town, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the shrine, witnessed massive protest against the construction of the proposed ropeway on February 28, a week after Sinha announced that the project is in the final phase of tendering and will be undertaken with utmost sensitivity to safeguard the interests of the local businessmen.

SMVDSB has recently approved a Rs 250 crore passenger ropeway project between Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chat along the 12-km track to facilitate elderly persons, medically unfit and disabled people who are not able to offer their prayers at the shrine.

“It (ropeway project) is still in the pre-consultation phase. We have framed a committee comprising Divisional Commissioner (Jammu), CEO shrine Board and other officials who will hold talks with the people and note their suggestions,” Sinha, who paid his obeisance at the shrine and also participated in a special prayer, said.

“I am sure the issue will be resolved to the best satisfaction of the people who will be benefited (from the project),” he said.

People with disabilities and other health issues across the country wish to visit the shrine but are not able to pay their obeisance, he said, suggesting that the facility was meant to facilitate such devotees.

“Once the issue is resolved, we will come out with the construction and inauguration date of the service as well,” he said.

Lauding the shrine board for completing the five-storey Durga Bhawan in 18 months braving challenging weather conditions and topography, the LG said the administration is duty-bound to ensure better facilities for the pilgrims.

“The Dugra Bhawan can accommodate 3000 pilgrims per day and it will provide ease and comfort to the seekers besides, ensuring effective crowd management,” he said, adding the work is also nearing completion on other vital projects including the Skywalk near the Bhawan.

According to the officials, work on widening of Atka Aarti complex is likely to be completed soon and will increase the sitting capacity from 200 to 550, while the Skywalk will be completed by June.

