Committee to frame policy on water transport regulation

Srinagar, April 17

Authorities have set up a committee to frame a policy for the regulation of water transport in the wake of a boat capsized in the Jhelum river, claiming six lives.

“Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Tuesday called an urgent meeting of officers of various departments to frame a strategy to avoid unfortunate incidents of boat capsizing in future and save precious lives,” an official said. Bidhuri, while stressing on the safety measures for water transportation, issued an advisory mandating life-saving jackets for all onboard passengers, he said.

The divisional commissioner constituted a committee to frame a policy for the regulation of water transport. This team headed by Kashmir Additional Commissioner Qazi Sarwar comprises officers from the district administration and other departments concerned, the official said. Bidhuri also directed for safety audit of all means of water transportation, he added. “Besides, he issued directions to prohibit ferrying the passengers beyond the capacity of boats,” the official said.

The meeting discussed the licensing and regulation of means of water transport operating in Jhelum and other water bodies— PTI

Rs 5L ex gratia relief

Srinagar: The J&K administration on Wednesday provided an ex gratia relief of Rs five lakh each to the next of kin of the victims of the boat capsize tragedy. Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, VK Bhiduri and Srinagar DC Bilal Mohiuddin visited Gandbal and met the families of the victims and provided an ex gratia of Rs five Lakh to the next of kin of each deceased.

