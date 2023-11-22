Community radio station starts at Trehgam

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 21

The Chinar Corps Commander inaugurated a new chapter of community engagement with the unveiling of a Community Radio Station (CRS) and the Chinar Naujawan Club in Trehgam.

The CRS is designed as a pivotal platform fostering local engagement, amplifying community voices, and facilitating dialogue on issues vital to the region. This initiative not only connects communities but also serves as a hub for grassroots initiatives, local talent, and community-driven content.

Currently, three more CRSs are operational across Kashmir, expanding the scope of community interaction, a Srinagar-based defence spokesperson said.

In addition to the CRS, the Chinar Corps Commander laid the foundation for the Naujawan Club. This multifaceted club will encompass vocational training centres, an education hub, a Kashmiri cultural center, Barkat Bistro bakery, and sports infrastructure. The initiative aims to provide diverse opportunities for skill development and cultural enrichment, fostering holistic growth within the community.

During the ceremony, the Corps Commander presented cooperative society certificates, sanctioned by the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Jammu and Kashmir, to the flag women of Kupwara. The event marked the inauguration of an online portal to streamline and bolster this cooperative society initiative.

Originating from the efforts of local women in Kupwara, supported by the Army, the initiative commenced with the stitching of national flags and has now evolved into a thriving business.

